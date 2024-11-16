Caleb Lohner Boxes Out Defender In End Zone, Pulls Down Touchdown Catch

BOULDER, Colo. – The Utah Football offense finally got some wind in its sails in the second half and that continued with a Caleb Lohner jump ball touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After only scoring field goals before halftime, Isaac Wilson threw two passing TDs in the third and fourth quarters.

TOUCHDOWN UTES 🙌@Utah_Football continues to battle 💪 pic.twitter.com/pXfJtze7fU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Lohner, a former Baylor and BYU basketball player, showed off his dual-sport skills as he boxed out the Colorado defender in the end zone.

Wilson saw the mismatch and just threw it up for the 6-foot-8 tight end to make a play.

And he did just that.

Touchdown Caleb Lohner! Isaac Wilson marched the Utah offense 75 yards down the field for the score. Easy pitch and catch on the Lohner box out. They then score a 2-point conversion on an OT screen to Spencer Fano! Colorado 35, Utah 24 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Lohner is strictly used as a scoring threat for the Utes and his season stats reflect that.

He has four catches for 54 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

The Utes followed up the Lohner TD with a two-point conversion to drop the lead to 11, 35-24.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost five straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Colorado matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-5 (1-5 conference) record. The Buffaloes hold the second spot in the conference at 7-2 (5-1).

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

