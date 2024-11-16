Man stabbed in Ogden, suspect arrested on multiple charges

OGDEN — One man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after police said he stabbed another man in his chest Saturday.

At approximately 12 a.m., a stabbing occurred near 100 North Quincy Ave., according to the Ogden Police Department.

Christian Becerra, 22, is now facing charges for one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury; one count of criminal trespass; one count of possession of controlled substance, and one count for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, charging documents state.

An affidavit states the victim saw two people “rummaging through his vehicle,” and chased them into a church parking lot nearby to get back any property that might have been stolen. Becerra reportedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, causing a puncture wound to his right lung.

Police stated they searched the area and located Becerra after the victim described the man who stabbed him. Charging documents report Becerra admitted he was in the area where the stabbing took place.

THC cartridges and marijuana paraphernalia were found on Becerra, and he was placed under arrest, according to police.

Becerra reportedly told police he trespassed in the victim’s vehicle and claimed the victim assaulted him before the stabbing. Police stated they did not find any injuries to confirm Becerra’s claim.

Police arrested Becerra and booked him on the four charges listed.

The identity of the victim and other suspect involved in the alleged vehicle trespassing were not released at the time of publication.