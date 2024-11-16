Breaking News:
ENTERTAINMENT

US Post Office to honor Betty White with her own stamp next year

Nov 16, 2024, 4:23 PM

Betty White is pictured at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ba...

Betty White is pictured at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

BY JORDAN D. BROWN, CNN


(CNN) — Betty White will once again grace Americans’ lives, not on TV, but on your mail. The US Postal Service will honor the beloved American TV icon with her own stamp next year.

The postal service announced the stamp on Friday as part of its new slate of stamps for 2025, which will honor nature, history, and cultural icons like Betty White.

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” Lisa Bobb-Semple, stamp services director for the postal service, said in a news release.

“This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps. Additionally, several of our mail-use stamps, which are printed based on demand, will be updated this year,” Bobb-Semple said.

White’s stamp comes nearly three years after she died in 2021 at 99, weeks shy of turning 100. Largely known for her roles in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White dedicated her entire career to show business. She is remembered for her comedic charm and for gracing the nation with one of the longest entertainment careers ever.

“An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” the news release said. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

Her lengthy career spanned radio, television and film. She was the first woman to produce a sitcom after starring in and producing the 1950s series “Life with Elizabeth.” White quickly became a staple for network talk shows and game shows in the 1960s.

The 1970s solidified her stardom as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She stole Americans’ hearts as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls.” As she continued acting, White was highly revered for the remainder of her career until her death.

White’s stamp was designed by Greg Breeding, an art director for the postal service. The digital illustration, created by freelance artist Dale Stephanos, was based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston, the release said.

Stephanos said on social media he was “so excited to share the news” of the stamp’s release. “I’d love to send a letter back to my 18-year-old self with this stamp on it and tell him that everything is going to be ok,” Stephanos wrote.

In addition to White’s designated stamp, the late singer and songwriter Allen Toussaint will be honored with a stamp for the postal service’s Black Heritage collection.

Additional stamps will be announced in the coming weeks and months, the postal service said. Expect stamps of the Appalachian Trail, the US flag, dahlias, winter landscapes and more.

