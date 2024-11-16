Multi-state car theft ring recently targeted Salt Lake City Airport, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say they have uncovered a national car theft ring that previously targeted the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s investigation began in July after officers with the airport division arrested three men.

The SLCPD said airport staff were suspicious of the men after catching them looking inside cars in the economy parking lot.

Police took the men into custody following a chase that started in the car and ended on foot.

After searching the men’s motel room, officers found laptops and blank key fobs that made them suspect a bigger operation was at play.

New warrants obtained by NBC 5 revealed that the men were allegedly part of a car theft ring that targeted airports in Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada.

Police believe the operation has stolen $5 million worth of vehicles from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport alone since early 2023.