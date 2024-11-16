Utah Football Drops Sixth Straight In Blowout Loss To No. 17 Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – Utah Football was outmatched in Colorado on Saturday as the Buffaloes could do no wrong in a 49-24 week 12 win.

The No. 17 Buffaloes had 405 yards of offense, forced four turnovers, and scored their most points in a game since 2019. The offensive onslaught overwhelmed the Utes who have now lost six straight.

Utah Football has two more games on deck to become bowl-eligible. They will return home to play Iowa State on November 23 before ending the season against UCF on the road on November 29.

Utes Overpowered By Buffaloes In Colorado

Pregame

Isaac Wilson leads C’s, RB’s onto the field. pic.twitter.com/EYDRF7nGr5 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

First Quarter

Utah has won the toss and will defer to the second half. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Lander Barton with an interception to start the game! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

PICKED OFF BY LANDER FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME!! — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2024

INTERCEPTED ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 😱@Utah_Football picks off Shedeur Sanders right out of the gate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rRiPlHKKHD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

RELATED: Utah Opens Colorado Game With Lander Barton Interception

Utah takes over at the 21 and Isaac Wilson leads the offense onto the field. Micah Bernard picks up 6 on 1st down https://t.co/3bYgN7DPip — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

I like the sprint out play, it’s worked for Utah multiple times this season but Colorado had an idea that was coming. OL needs to block it up better. Utah settles for a FG. Utah 3, Colorado 0 #GoUtes — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Logan Fano with a sack! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Keanu Tanuvasa with pressure up the middle forces Sanders outside… Sanders throws it away. Another flag on the play, could be a blindside block. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Ineligible receiver downfield. Utah declines and it’s 3rd and 24 https://t.co/jHXJKRHRdl — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Colorado picks up 19 yards, making 4th and 5 and Colorado will go for it. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

4th and 5 had an offside penalty, Sanders throws it up and they haul it in for a touchdown. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Will Sheppard said GIMME THAT 😤 On 4th & 5 @CUBuffsFootball strikes for their first TD of the game 🦬🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Ji5RtmEvW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Shedeur Sanders gets the first touchdown of the game for Colorado, completing a pass on 4th and 5 from 45 yards out. Colorado 7, Utah 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Utah goes 3 & out on their second series… and Colorado returns the punt 76 yards for a touchdown. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

WESTER PUNT RETURN TO THE HOUSE 🏠🦬 And just like that @CUBuffsFootball has a 14-3 lead over Utah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S51Ad15d0g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

OH MY 😳@CUBuffsFootball is all over the Utah run 🔒 pic.twitter.com/yOREjOBtfi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Utah goes three & out again and punt it away. Colorado takes over at their own 45 yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Utah defense forces a three & out of their own and Colorado sends out the punt team. Touchback. Utah to start at their own 20. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Isaac Wilson completes a pass to Dorian Singer for 16 yards on 3rd down to extend the drive. Utah to the 38 yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Interception Travis Hunter, the 3rd down throw bounced right off of Munir McClain’s hands and Hunter hauled it in. Colorado takes over at their own 37 after an unsportsmanlike penalty. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

DEFLECTED TO TRAVIS HUNTER @CUBuffsFootball with another big defense play 🔒🦬 pic.twitter.com/zAsNDKPLYA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

End on the first, Colorado 14, Utah 3. Utah started the game with a takeaway the first score but it’s been all Colorado since. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Second Quarter

Karene Reid with a big sack on 3rd down, forces a Colorado punt. Good timing on the blitz with Karene. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Utah got pressure on Sanders that series, ending with a Karene Reid sack on 3rd down which forced the Colorado punt. Utah takes over at their own 40.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qriJi1ZDGm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Cam Calhoun continues to impress, he had a tackle and PBU on consecutive plays. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

DPI on 3rd down… just brutal. Sets Colorado up 1st and 10 at the 31. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

After bailing them on the first set of downs, Utah gets the stop here and force a Colorado punt… The defensive line is getting pressure. That was a big key to this game for Utha to have any sort of chance. Colorado punts and Singer secures it at the 24-yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Oh man… Landen King was wiiiiiide open deep down the field and Wilson is unable to connect with him. That would’ve been just what the offense needed. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Consecutive plays with a holding penalty on Colorado, Rabbit Evans on the blitz was basically tackled by the RB. Colorado will be 1st and 29 at the 9 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Bad snap and fumble is recovered by Utah! The offense takes over at the 23 yard line — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

The ball is out and @Utah_Football comes up with it! 😤 pic.twitter.com/vLYRZVr8iV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

After the takeaway, Utah picks up just a few yards and get the field goal! Colorado 14, Utah 6 pic.twitter.com/vccyR7hUp7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Utah not giving away the field goal opportunity is almost a relief. That’s how bad it’s been offensively this season. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Smith Snowden with great coverage on 3rd down there, gets the PBU. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Holy moly… Travis Hunter with a GRAB. That’s unreal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

TRAVIS HUNTER IS UNREAL 🤯 He makes an absurd catch for @CUBuffsFootball on 4th & 8 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OuIIY8e4vD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Colorado gets the touchdown, the second of the day between Sanders and Sheppard. Utah had their opportunities to get off the field. Colorado 21, Utah 6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Make that ✌️ TDs on the day for Will Sheppard 🔥@CUBuffsFootball is flying in the first half 😤 (Brought to you by @ATTBusiness #ATTBusiness #NextLevelNetwork) pic.twitter.com/dy5tzjZ0X7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

After a 1st down incompletion, Wilson completes a pass to Zacharyus Williams- the first of his career, Utah with tempo here, completes another pass to Bernard for 3 yards and Utah takes a timeout. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Wilson completes a pass to Daidren Zipperer for 17 yards and Utah is 1st and 10 at the 29 with :08 left. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Honestly, that drop by Micah wasn’t the worst thing, left enough time on the clock for Becker to attempt and make a 47 yard field goal. Colorado 21, Utah 9 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Third Quarter

Wilson with a completion on 3rd down, picks up 9 yards and they avoid the 3 & out. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Wilson with an interception deep over the middle. Colorado takes it back to the Utah 37. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

After the sack, Wilson completes a pass over the middle to Landen King for 21 yards. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Utah defense forces a three & out and Colorado will punt from their own end zone. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Dorian Singer returned the punt 16 yards and Utah will start this possession at the Colorado 41. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Dorian Singer touchdown! 40 yard strike from Wilson! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Dorian Singer takes on Travis Hunter for the TD 😤@Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/rMtZa3EaWf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

RELATED: Isaac Wilson Unloads To Dorian Singer For First Touchdown In Colorado

Utah scores a touchdown! Isaac Wilson with a 40-yard throw to Dorian Singer streaking down the sideline. Colorado 28, Utah 16#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qsS0HrSCPU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

Utah defense forces a three & out. Tao Johnson with a crucial stop on 3rd down to force the Colorado punt. Big punt and Utah will start at their own 20.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

After review, the ref said the snap did not get off before the end of the quarter so the big play to Hunter never happened. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

Fourth Quarter

MILLER WOULD NOT GO DOWN 💪😤@CUBuffsFootball extends its lead in the 4th 🦬 pic.twitter.com/P2YtpfNL7E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Touchdown Caleb Lohner! Isaac Wilson marched the Utah offense 75 yards down the field for the score. Easy pitch and catch on the Lohner box out. They then score a 2-point conversion on an OT screen to Spencer Fano! Colorado 35, Utah 24 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 16, 2024

RELATED: Caleb Lohner Boxes Out Defender In End Zone, Pulls Down Touchdown Catch

Sheppard reception and fumble, recovered by Utah! They take over at their own 45 yard line with 7:00 left. It’s under review… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

The call is confirmed, Utah ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 16, 2024

INTERCEPTED 😱 The @CUBuffsFootball defense with ANOTHER interception 🔒 pic.twitter.com/yvQ6OiSKNC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Too easy for Charlie Offerdahl 💪@CUBuffsFootball adds on another with less than 5 minutes left to play 🦬 pic.twitter.com/aWKIThnGGM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Shilo Sanders with the SACK 🔋@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/F9BcG2yxAI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

TRAVIS HUNTER IS JUST A CHEAT CODE 😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SUCHVonSOq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.