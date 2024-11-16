Breaking News:
Utah Football Drops Sixth Straight In Blowout Loss To No. 17 Colorado

Nov 16, 2024, 1:45 PM

BOULDER, Colo. – Utah Football was outmatched in Colorado on Saturday as the Buffaloes could do no wrong in a 49-24 week 12 win.

The No. 17 Buffaloes had 405 yards of offense, forced four turnovers, and scored their most points in a game since 2019. The offensive onslaught overwhelmed the Utes who have now lost six straight.

Utah Football has two more games on deck to become bowl-eligible. They will return home to play Iowa State on November 23 before ending the season against UCF on the road on November 29.

Utes Overpowered By Buffaloes In Colorado

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Utah Opens Colorado Game With Lander Barton Interception

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

RELATED: Isaac Wilson Unloads To Dorian Singer For First Touchdown In Colorado

Fourth Quarter

RELATED: Caleb Lohner Boxes Out Defender In End Zone, Pulls Down Touchdown Catch

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

