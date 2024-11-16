AJ Dybantsa Attends BYU Basketball Game

PROVO, Utah – Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa was in attendance for Saturday’s BYU Basketball game against Idaho.

The nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025 is reportedly approaching a decision, so his appearance at the Marriott Center is noteworthy.

Dybantsa sat behind BYU’s bench with his father, Ace, in the front row.

Nation’s No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa sitting front row at today’s #BYU basketball game against Idaho.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/Mll12eck8A — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

Saturday was Dybantsa’s third visit to Provo since BYU got into the mix for the heralded 6-foot-9, 210-pound prospect.

Since Kevin Young stepped into his role as BYU’s head coach last April, Dybantsa has been a top priority. Coaches have regularly visited Dybantsa’s Utah Prep games around the country.

Last week, BYU had coaches in Boston to watch Dybantsa in action.

BYU basketball among schools in pursuit of AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa took an unofficial visit to BYU’s campus in June, had an official visit last month, and then, on Saturday, he took in his first game at the Marriott Center.

Along with BYU, Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, and others are pursuing Dybantsa.

Dybantsa is viewed as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Throughout Dybantsa’s recruitment, he has maintained that he had three pillars for the school he would choose.

“One is family orientated. I’m going to be away from my family,” Dybantsa said to KSL Sports in June. “Two is the development. Obviously, I want to be a one-and-done. And three is just a winning program. I want to be there hopefully for only one year so winning a National Championship is my goal.”

