National Radon Action Month resources
Jazz Open Four Game Road Swing Against Sacramento Kings

Nov 16, 2024, 3:32 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will open a four-game road swing on Saturday in Sacramento against the Kings.

The Jazz will then face both the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles before a stop in San Antonio to close the trip.

Suddenly Improved Jazz Open Road Trip Against Kings

The Jazz travel to Sacramento having won three of their last five games, including a win on Thursday night over the Dallas Mavericks.

After opening the season with the worst record in the NBA over a winless six-game stretch, the Jazz rank tenth in offensive rating over their last five games at 116.0, an improvement of 18.3 points per 100 possessions.

John Collins has been a catalyst for the team’s recent success averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in his last five outings.

The forward is shooting a stellar 59 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three during the stretch.

Collins has scored 29 points and 28 points in his last two games, including the game-winning dunk in the final seconds of the Jazz’s victory over the Mavericks.

The Kings will host the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of a four-game homestand.

Jazz Injury Report

AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (eye contusion)

OUT – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibular fracture)

Kings Injury Report

OUT – Domantas Sabonis (lower back)

OUT – DeMar DeR0zan (back)

OUT – Malik Monk (ankle)

OUT – Devin Carter (shoulder surgery)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz At Kings

The Jazz will face the Kings on Saturday at 8 p.m. MST in Sacramento. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

