Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Home Win Against Idaho

PROVO, Utah – Despite a slow start, BYU basketball defeated the University of Idaho 95-71 on Saturday to improve to 4-0.

Here are some instant takeaways from the victory as BYU improves to 4-0 this season.

Fousseyni Traore could not be stopped

Fousseyni Traore was unstoppable against Idaho. With BYU struggling to shoot from the arc, Traore was able to dominate in the paint. With 9 points in the first half, he was able to more than triple his points in the second half. He led the team in scoring and rebounds with a career-high 29 points and 9 rebounds. He also went 11-12 in field goals and 7-7 for free throws.

“My team was able to execute and give me space to work,” Traore said after the career-high game.

Defense will make or break BYU basketball

BYU basketball had a slow start trailing behind Idaho and didn’t take their first lead until 12:36 left in the first half. That first lead lasted only one possession and continued back and forth. In the first half, Idaho was 7-1o outside the arc while BYU was only 5-17.

After the back-and-forth possession battle, momentum shifted, and BYU maintained the lead throughout the second half. They prevented second-chance points and kept Idaho to only four offensive rebounds.

Halftime: BYU 41, Idaho 38 Vandals are shooting 70% from three, and #BYU is only 29% from behind the arc. Idaho has been competitive with BYU on the glass. Cougars are only (+1) through the first 20.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

Playmaking from Richie Saunders and Egor Demin

Richie Saunders and Egor Demin continue to be playmakers for BYU. Richie followed close behind Traore, who also scored a career-high 26 points. Demin finished with 16 points and 7 assists. Both Saunders and Demin led in blocks and steals. They each had 3 blocks, Saunders with 4 steals, and Demin with 3.

“It’s hard to keep him off the floor,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said about Richie Saunders.

