CRIME

Jury trial set for man extradited from Scotland on rape charges

Nov 16, 2024, 5:29 PM

Nicholas Rossi is brought into his preliminary hearing in 4th District Court on Aug. 27. On Friday, a jury trial was set in his 3rd District Court case.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A man extradited from Scotland after being charged with rape in both Utah and Salt Lake counties now has a jury trial scheduled following a hearing on Friday.

Nicholas Rossi is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, in both cases, with the allegations stemming from 2008. He was connected to the Utah County case following a sexual assault kit initiative in 2018. Then a woman in Salt Lake County spoke to police after seeing news of his extradition, initiating the other case.

His attorney, Samantha Dugan, said she is still working to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors, but she requested scheduling a jury trial in case they do not reach an agreement.

Rossi attended the hearing virtually from the Utah County Jail, wearing an oxygen mask. He did not speak during the hearing but waved as it ended.

The four-day trial is set to begin on April 22 following jury selection on April 21.

Attorneys also scheduled a motion deadline and pretrial conferences just ahead of the trial and on Feb. 21.

Rossi only recently admitted he previously used the name Nicholas Rossi after he was adamant in United Kingdom courts, and when he first arrived in Utah, that he is Arthur Knight and this was a case of mistaken identity — but officers have testified his DNA matches and that he is Nicholas Rossi.

His next hearing in the Utah County case is scheduled for Tuesday. The judge in that case has suggested setting a jury trial.

