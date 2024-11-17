Taylorsville business sustains an estimated $1.3 million in damages in fire

TAYLORSVILLE — A business in Taylorsville sustained an estimated $1.3 million in damages after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., firefighters were notified of smoke coming from the discount store Value Vault, according to a post on X from the Unified Fire PIO account.

“The call was upgraded to a second alarm,” the post said. “Aggressive fire attack stopped the spread of the fire.”

The Unified Fire account reported there were no injuries from the fire, and stated it caused an estimated $1.3 million in damages.

A spokesperson with Value Vault told KSL News that while they do not know the exact cause of the fire, the company suspected it was an electrical fire and reported it started in the warehouse “high in the ceiling.” They also reported fire sprinklers turned on and began to flood the building.

“There was so much smoke in the entire building you couldn’t see more than 10 feet in front of you,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.