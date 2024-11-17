New details in deadly shooting near Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — More information is emerging about one of two deadly shootings Friday night in Salt Lake City.

One involved the SWAT team, starting just before midnight in a neighborhood next to Liberty Park. KSL News has learned the man shot went door-to-door begging for his life.

Salt Lake City police on Saturday are still trying to piece together what happened Friday night off of 800 South and Park St. Neighbors heard gunshots just before midnight. Skeet Couper’s kids were one of them.

“They heard a shot, they heard some yelling, they looked outside and saw basically someone staggering,” Skeet Couper, a witness, said.

Police said there was a shooting outside between a 21-year-old man and a 53-year-old man who both live in the neighborhood.

“It was a scary situation. You wonder, what do you do? Here’s a guy, shots are fired, but you don’t know who’s at large, what’s going on?” Couper said.

Two other neighbors also heard the gunshots. The man who was shot walked down the sidewalk and went to their doors crying for help. He left a large trail of blood at both homes.

Police confirmed the 21-year-old man died at the scene. Neighbors said they saw what looked like the 53-year-old man go back into his home.

“Our patrol officers were trying to do everything they could to communicate with that man,” Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said.

After several hours, when he wouldn’t talk or come out, neighbors said the SWAT team blew open the upper window and went in, and police found his body inside. The whole situation has left the neighborhood rattled.

“It always makes you second guess, just you know… just where you live, where you’re at,” Couper said.

Right now, it’s still unclear what led to the shooting, who the men are, or how they know each other. Police need your help answering some of those questions. If you know anything or have any doorbell video of what happened, give the police a call.