No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

Nov 16, 2024, 5:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football hosts the Kansas Jayhawks for the first time in Provo.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 8:15 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on KSL NewsRadio, the legacy home of the BYU Cougars.

BYU comes into the matchup with a No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The Cougars are one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football this season.

Kansas comes into the game with a 3-6 record and 2-4 mark in Big 12 play. Led by QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal, Kansas is beginning to find its stride on the offensive end with first-year offensive coordinator and former BYU play caller Jeff Grimes.

If BYU comes away with a victory, it would give BYU their fourth 10-0 start in program history. The other occurrences where BYU started 10-0 were 1979, 1984, and 2001.

KSL Sports is on location for tonight’s Big 12 Conference clash. We will have updates throughout the evening from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Pregame

BYU/Kansas: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

