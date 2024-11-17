No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo
Nov 16, 2024, 5:21 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football hosts the Kansas Jayhawks for the first time in Provo.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 8:15 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on KSL NewsRadio, the legacy home of the BYU Cougars.
Gameday at LES.
No. 6 #BYU vs. Kansas#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/TZ5bcFNqbm
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024
BYU comes into the matchup with a No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
The Cougars are one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football this season.
Kansas comes into the game with a 3-6 record and 2-4 mark in Big 12 play. Led by QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal, Kansas is beginning to find its stride on the offensive end with first-year offensive coordinator and former BYU play caller Jeff Grimes.
If BYU comes away with a victory, it would give BYU their fourth 10-0 start in program history. The other occurrences where BYU started 10-0 were 1979, 1984, and 2001.
KSL Sports is on location for tonight’s Big 12 Conference clash. We will have updates throughout the evening from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Pregame
#BYU players not listed on the gameday roster against Kansas:
• LB Sione Moa
• LB Siale Esera
• TE Ethan Erickson#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024
Kalani Sitake knows how to make an entrance at LES.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/MEx0AdH8xc
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024
Five-star QB Ryder Lyons greeted with “We want Ryder chants” by #BYU students entering LES.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/0u4dL4wTla
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024
#BYU commit Alai Kalaniuvalu is in the house.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/WYpW02duX1
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024
