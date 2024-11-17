Breaking News:
Utah State Explodes for 45-Point Win Over Hawaii

Nov 16, 2024, 5:48 PM

LOGAN, Utah- The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors left the tropical island paradise for a chilly Cache Valley matchup against the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium at 1:00 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Despite Hawaii having more on the line with a possible bowl game if the Rainbow Warriors were to win out, Utah State asserted their dominance on both sides of the ball from the start. The Aggies scored 24 straight points to open the game, turning this one into an early blowout. Utah State would end up scoring their most points in a game all season, giving Aggies fans what they have been waiting for all year, a commanding victory.

First Half

Utah State received the opening kickoff and set the tone with a six-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Spencer Petras throwing a beautiful deep ball, connecting with Otto Tia in stride for the game’s first touchdown.

Both teams suffered an offensive standstill during the middle of the first quarter with three straight possesions that ended in punts. With 5:28 remaining in the quarter, Tanner Cragun grew the Aggies lead with a 32-yard field goal.

Following the field goal, the Aggies and Rainbow Warriors traded interceptions. Spencer Petras was picked off when Hawaii’s Cam Stone jumped a comeback route. However, Utah State took the ball right back when Jordan Vincent read the quarterback’s eyes on a quick pass in the middle of the field, spoiling Hawaii’s scoring chance.

With the possession gained from the interception, the Aggies marched down the field to score their second touchdown of the day. Spencer Petras froze the defense with a play-action fake, opening up the middle of the field for the tight end Will Monney.

Utah State further took command with another interception, this time from Torren Union, halting the Rainbow Warriors in prime scoring position once again. The Aggies then went on a monstrous 15-play, 95-yard drive, further exhausting the Hawaii defense that had spent the better part of the first half thus far on the field. A second quarterback got onto the stat sheet with Bryson Barnes capping off the drive with a touchdown pass to a wide-open Josh Sterzer, Giving Utah State a 24-0 lead.

On the following drive, Hawaii finally scored their first points of the game on a 40-yard field goal.

Second Half

The Rainbow Warriors’ offense took another blow when starting quarterback Brayden Schager left the game early in the half with an apparent knee injury, forcing Hawaii to play two QBs the rest of the way.

It was a slow start for both squads coming out of the locker room as the first three possessions of the third quarter resulted in punts.

Hawaii’s second punt of the quarter was not a good one. It only went 20 yards and set up Utah State on the Rainbow Warriors’ 37-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Spencer Petras put the ball in Rahsul Faison’s chest. He patiently waited in the backfield for a hole to open before putting his foot in the ground and turning on the jets for Utah State’s first rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

Then, yet another interception from the Utah State secondary set up Faison for his second score just a little more than three minutes later, putting the Aggies up 38-3.

Hawaii continued their struggle, punting once again. Utah State regained possession and went 79 yards in seven plays, scoring on a counter play where Bryson Barnes threw it to Josh Sterzer against the grain.

Utah State would score two more times on their way to a blowout win: A 21-yard run from Derrick Jameson and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Bryson Barners.

The Utah State Aggies Went on to beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 55-10 in their largest margin of victory and largest point total this year.

Both Spencer Petras and Bryson Barnes ended the day with two touchdowns a piece. Petras did have significantly more attempts and ended up throwing for 255 yards.

Rahsul Faison had a masterful performance with 191 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns of his own.

The Utah State defense stole the show, forcing five turnovers, all of them interceptions. Jordan Vincent came up with two of them along with picks from Torren Union, JD Drew, and Noah Flores.

The Aggies were also strong in the trenches, sacking Hawaii quarterbacks seven times.

Next For The Utah State Aggies

The Utah State Aggies will play their last home game of the year next week, November 23, as they welcome the San Diego State Aztecs to Logan for a 1:20 p.m. MT kickoff.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah State Aggies? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

