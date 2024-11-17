Utah Jazz Vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 16, 2024, 6:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz look to build on their momentum from Thursday night when they held off the Dallas Mavericks 115-113 for their first home victory of the year. Tonight they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings for a late Saturday matchup in their first of a four-game road trip.
Follow along for live updates, analysis, and more throughout tonight’s game!
Pregame
shootaround in sacramento had nothing but great vibes 🤘😁 pic.twitter.com/ziaOFmKjU6
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 16, 2024
guess the temperature in sacramento 🤔🌡️ pic.twitter.com/OBVnzhPtTT
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 17, 2024
and the shoes 😮💨 (which are designed by his son) 🥺💙 https://t.co/HIkvQgPcuA pic.twitter.com/2K8yfCwydZ
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 17, 2024
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.
What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.