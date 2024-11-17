Breaking News:
Utah families getting outside to enjoy snow after small storm

Nov 16, 2024, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:43 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

CEDAR HILLS — It would have been so easy to cancel. So easy to just say no. However, the bitterness of a snowy morning was nothing compared to the warmth of family.

“It is cold but I love it,” Luz Zuniga said with a laugh. “It is beautiful time to share together and enjoy the beauty of this beautiful state.”

It is kind of funny how the outdoors can make a picnic breakfast just taste better.

“It is the little things. It is little but it is so big for us because it is the happiness. The happiness to be here,” Carlos Zuniga, who lives in Salt Lake City with his wife Luz, said.

Their family decided to keep their picnic plans for American Fork Canyon even though a small storm blanketed the area in snow Saturday morning.

The Zuniga family couldn’t resist having a snow-covered breakfast picnic on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News)

Many people were at Tibble Fork Reservoir taking pictures of the snow with Mt. Timpanogos in the background.

Further up the canyon, where the road is closed at the gate, others were also out taking pictures of the trees dusted with snow.

Groups took pictures of the snow at Tibble Fork Reservoir on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News)

It wasn’t a lot of snow, but Utah sure is beautiful the morning after a storm.

“We are thankful to God,” Carlos Zuniga said. “You know, he is the Creator and we need to be thankful for everything.”

He and his wife have lived in Utah for 20 years now after coming to the United States from Peru.

Even though they enjoy all the seasons, they said there is just something about the coming winter they love.

“The mountains and the snow and the fire and the fire of the family as well,” Luz Zuniga said.

The Zuniga family couldn't resist having a snow-covered breakfast picnic on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) A fire helped keep the Zuniga family warm during their winter picnic on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) The Zuniga family couldn't resist having a snow-covered breakfast picnic on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) The Zuniga family couldn't resist having a snow-covered breakfast picnic on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News) A small storm dusted the trees in American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News)

It is exactly why when they woke up and saw snow, there was no way they were going to cancel their picnic plans.

The snowy outdoors was just another way to make different memories.

“Maybe in a few months or a few years, we are going to remember when we had the breakfast in the wintertime in the snow,” Carlos Zuniga said with a laugh. “And we will say, do you remember the guy from KSL came and they said what are you doing here? Good memories.”

