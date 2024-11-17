BYU Fans Greet Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons At LES With Chant

PROVO, Utah – Five-star quarterback prospect Ryder Lyons was in attendance for BYU’s game against Kansas on Saturday night.

The blue-chip prospect in the 2026 class was making his second visit to LaVell Edwards Stadium this season. He was on hand to watch BYU take on Southern Illinois in the season opener.

Ryder Lyons visits BYU football game against Kansas

Upon arriving at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night, BYU’s student section, The ROC, greeted Lyons with chants encouraging him to go to BYU.

The student section chanted, “We want Ryder!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Burton made a heart-shaped gesture back to the student section.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound prospect from Folsom, California, is one of the most coveted recruits in the country. Lyons has pulled down offers from USC, Ole Miss, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and others.

In nine games this season, Lyons has passed for 2,003 yards and thrown 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He’s completed 71% of his passes for Folsom High School this season.

Lyons was joined by some of his Folsom High teammates, including offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, who is also from the 2026 class.

Saturday has been a day filled with five-star prospects visiting BYU sporting events. Five-star basketball prospect AJ Dybantsa was at the Marriott Center to see BYU take on Idaho earlier in the day.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper