Breaking News:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Fans Greet Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons At LES With Chant

Nov 16, 2024, 8:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Five-star quarterback prospect Ryder Lyons was in attendance for BYU’s game against Kansas on Saturday night.

The blue-chip prospect in the 2026 class was making his second visit to LaVell Edwards Stadium this season. He was on hand to watch BYU take on Southern Illinois in the season opener.

Ryder Lyons visits BYU football game against Kansas

Upon arriving at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night, BYU’s student section, The ROC, greeted Lyons with chants encouraging him to go to BYU.

The student section chanted, “We want Ryder!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Burton made a heart-shaped gesture back to the student section.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound prospect from Folsom, California, is one of the most coveted recruits in the country. Lyons has pulled down offers from USC, Ole Miss, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and others.

In nine games this season, Lyons has passed for 2,003 yards and thrown 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He’s completed 71% of his passes for Folsom High School this season.

Lyons was joined by some of his Folsom High teammates, including offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, who is also from the 2026 class.

Saturday has been a day filled with five-star prospects visiting BYU sporting events. Five-star basketball prospect AJ Dybantsa was at the Marriott Center to see BYU take on Idaho earlier in the day.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hinckley Ropati Gives BYU The Lead On Long Touchdown Grab

After a defensive stop, BYU's Hinckley Ropati and Jake Retzlaff kick-started the offense with a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Thunderous Poster Dunk

Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Sparks Start For Jazz In Sacramento

Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Honoring U.S. Armed Forces During Kansas Game

The sixth-ranked BYU Cougars will honor the United States Armed Services when they take the field against the Kansas Jayhawks. All BYU helmets will be adorned with a sticker paying homage to one of the six branches of the U.S. military.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fans Greet Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons At LES With Chant

BYU fans really want Ryder Lyons to join the Cougars.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz look to build on their momentum from Thursday night when they held off the Dallas Mavericks 115-113 for their first home victory of the year. Tonight they travel to  Sacramento to take on the Kings for a late Saturday matchup in their first of a four-game road trip.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

BYU Fans Greet Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons At LES With Chant