BYU Honoring U.S. Armed Forces During Kansas Game
Nov 16, 2024, 8:25 PM
PROVO, Utah – The sixth-ranked BYU Cougars will honor the United States Armed Services when they take the field against the Kansas Jayhawks. All BYU helmets will be adorned with a sticker paying homage to one of the six branches of the U.S. military.
Every year, BYU uses one home weekend to show respect for the men and women who dedicate themselves to protecting the United States. The Army, Navy, Marines Corp, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force will be represented.
Proud to honor our military tonight💙 pic.twitter.com/caxinA0QKq
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 17, 2024
The Cougars are looking for their tenth win of the season. A victory would be the program’s first win against a Jayhawks team.
What channel is BYU football on?
The BYU football game against Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.
How to Watch:
Television
Mobile/Streaming Devices
ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
How to Listen
Radio
KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)
Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.
Online
Mobile
Postgame Show
BYU vs. Kansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.
BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-0, 6-0)
- Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)
- BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
- BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
- Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
- No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
- BYE
- Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
- BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights (37-24 W)
- BYE
- BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes (22-21 W)
- Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars
- Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ ASU Sun Devils | 1:30 p.m. MT
- Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
