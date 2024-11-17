Breaking News:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Honoring U.S. Armed Forces During Kansas Game

Nov 16, 2024, 8:25 PM

PROVO, Utah – The sixth-ranked BYU Cougars will honor the United States Armed Services when they take the field against the Kansas Jayhawks. All BYU helmets will be adorned with a sticker paying homage to one of the six branches of the U.S. military.

Every year, BYU uses one home weekend to show respect for the men and women who dedicate themselves to protecting the United States. The Army, Navy, Marines Corp, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force will be represented.

No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The Cougars are looking for their tenth win of the season. A victory would be the program’s first win against a Jayhawks team.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-0, 6-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights (37-24 W)
  • BYE
  • BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes (22-21 W)
  • Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ ASU Sun Devils | 1:30 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Hinckley Ropati Gives BYU The Lead On Long Touchdown Grab

After a defensive stop, BYU's Hinckley Ropati and Jake Retzlaff kick-started the offense with a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown.

1 hour ago

Jazz Rookie Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Thunderous Poster Dunk

Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

2 hours ago

Collin Sexton Sparks Start For Jazz In Sacramento

Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

2 hours ago

BYU Fans Greet Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons At LES With Chant

BYU fans really want Ryder Lyons to join the Cougars.

3 hours ago

Utah Jazz Vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz look to build on their momentum from Thursday night when they held off the Dallas Mavericks 115-113 for their first home victory of the year. Tonight they travel to  Sacramento to take on the Kings for a late Saturday matchup in their first of a four-game road trip.

4 hours ago

BYU Honoring U.S. Armed Forces During Kansas Game