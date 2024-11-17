Collin Sexton Sparks Start For Jazz In Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY- Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

In the opening quarter, Collin Sexton got off to a hot start for Utah, hitting two quick three-pointers to keep the Jazz and Kings neck and neck.

Both of Sexton’s threes were assisted by Kyle Filipowski. His first gave the Jazz a 13-11 lead and his second was from the top of the paint with Filipowski flipping him the pass and screening Collin’s defender, giving him an open look that he knocked down.

The Jazz only made three shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter compared to the Kings’ seven, however, Utah shot 11 free throws and made eight of them, making up for their lack of scoring from the field.

John Collins had six, Lauri Markkanen had seven, and Keyonte George had eight to keep the Jazz in striking distance.

The quarter ended with Utah down by four, 35-31.

Suddenly Improved Jazz Open Road Trip Against Kings

The Jazz travel to Sacramento having won three of their last five games, including a win on Thursday night over the Dallas Mavericks.

After opening the season with the worst record in the NBA over a winless six-game stretch, the Jazz rank tenth in offensive rating over their last five games at 116.0, an improvement of 18.3 points per 100 possessions.

John Collins has been a catalyst for the team’s recent success averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in his last five outings.

Jordan Clarkson on finding John Collins for the game-winning dunk. “I’m just happy me and John had some, like, telekinesis action going on.”#takenote pic.twitter.com/O8qV4WSciM — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

Related: John Collins Late Heroics Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

The forward is shooting a stellar 59 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three during the stretch.

Collins has scored 29 points and 28 points in his last two games, including the game-winning dunk in the final seconds of the Jazz’s victory over the Mavericks.

The Kings will host the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of a four-game homestand.

Jazz Injury Report

AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (eye contusion)

OUT – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibular fracture)

Kings Injury Report

OUT – Domantas Sabonis (lower back)

OUT – DeMar DeR0zan (back)

OUT – Malik Monk (ankle)

OUT – Devin Carter (shoulder surgery)

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.