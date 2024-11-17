Jazz Rookie Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Thunderous Poster Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY- Nearing halftime, Kyle Filipowski and the Jazz found themselves in a tight battle with De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, who were playing their second leg of a back-to-back.

After taking a shove from Keegan Murray on the defensive end that was not called a foul, a motivated Kyle Filipowski took matters into his own hands on the next possession. He received a pass outside the three-point line and took a B-line toward the basket. He beat Alex Len with a quick first step, and with the space he gained, Filipowski cocked the ball back and threw it down with authority, getting the two points and the foul. The dunk is Filipowski’s only basket of the game thus far, but he has added four rebounds and two assists in his 13 minutes.

The Jazz selected Filipowski with the 32nd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The versatile big man averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his final year at Duke before declaring for the draft.

Suddenly Improved Jazz Open Road Trip Against Kings

The Jazz travel to Sacramento having won three of their last five games, including a win on Thursday night over the Dallas Mavericks.

After opening the season with the worst record in the NBA over a winless six-game stretch, the Jazz rank tenth in offensive rating over their last five games at 116.0, an improvement of 18.3 points per 100 possessions.

John Collins has been a catalyst for the team’s recent success averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in his last five outings.

Jordan Clarkson on finding John Collins for the game-winning dunk. “I’m just happy me and John had some, like, telekinesis action going on.”#takenote pic.twitter.com/O8qV4WSciM — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 15, 2024

Related: John Collins Late Heroics Lifts Jazz Over Mavericks

The forward is shooting a stellar 59 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three during the stretch.

Collins has scored 29 points and 28 points in his last two games, including the game-winning dunk in the final seconds of the Jazz’s victory over the Mavericks.

The Kings will host the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of a four-game homestand.

Jazz Injury Report

AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (eye contusion)

OUT – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibular fracture)

Kings Injury Report

OUT – Domantas Sabonis (lower back)

OUT – DeMar DeR0zan (back)

OUT – Malik Monk (ankle)

OUT – Devin Carter (shoulder surgery)

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.