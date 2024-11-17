Hinckley Ropati Gives BYU The Lead On Long Touchdown Grab

PROVO, Utah – No. 6 BYU started slowly, but after a defensive stop, Hinckley Ropati and Jake Retzlaff kick-started the offense with a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown.

On 2nd-and-10, Retzlaff found Ropati leaking out of the backfield on a wheel route, and the redshirt senior running back did the rest. Ropati sprinted untouched into the endzone to give BYU a 10-7 lead over Kansas.

It was the 19th TD pass of the season for Retzlaff and the first TD reception of the year for Ropati. Hinckley Ropati is the 11th Cougar with a TD catch in 2024.

Retzlaff is 7-of-11 for 66 yards and a score. Ropati has two catches for 34 yards and a pair of carries for 10 yards.

