No. 6 BYU Upset By Kansas, Falls From Ranks Of Unbeatens

PROVO, Utah – All season long, 50/50 plays have gone the way of the Cougars. The football bounced the wrong way for one night in November as BYU fell to Kansas 17-13.

The Cougars drop to 9-1 after suffering their first loss in crushing fashion.

BYU comes into the matchup with a No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The Cougars are one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football this season.

Kansas comes into the game with a 3-6 record and 2-4 mark in Big 12 play. Led by QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal, Kansas is beginning to find its stride on the offensive end with first-year offensive coordinator and former BYU play caller Jeff Grimes.

If BYU comes away with a victory, it would give BYU their fourth 10-0 start in program history. The other occurrences where BYU started 10-0 were 1979, 1984, and 2001.

Pregame

#BYU players not listed on the gameday roster against Kansas: • LB Sione Moa

• LB Siale Esera

• TE Ethan Erickson#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Kalani Sitake knows how to make an entrance at LES.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/MEx0AdH8xc — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Officials from the Rose Bowl are here at LES for #BYU vs. Kansas.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

#BYU‘s starting offensive line tonight based on pregame warmups: Isaiah Jatta (RT), Austin Leausa (RG), Connor Pay (C), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), and Caleb Etienne (LT).#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

#BYU‘s captains tonight against Kansas are Jakob Robinson, Will Ferrin, Connor Pay, and Chase Roberts.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

First Quarter

Kansas made that drive look easy against #BYU‘s defense. 10 plays, 84 yards. KU did have a 29-yard catch that could have been an offensive PI, but BYU had no answer for what the Jayhawks dialed up on that opening series.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

The “Hangover” from the Utah game looks real to start this game.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

#BYU‘s third down woes on offense continue in the early going.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Big plays from Logan Lutui and Mory Bamba. Lutui with a shoestring tackle on Luke Grimm. Then Mory Bamba coming up with a breakup on third down.#BYU gets the stop.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Jake Retzlaff is going to want that one back. Darius Lassiter was wide open deep. But he overthrew that pass.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Mata’ava Ta’ase is walking gingerly on the sideline. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

BYU scoreless in the first quarter for the third time this season. (Kansas State, went on to win 38-9, Arizona, won 41-19) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 17, 2024

Second Quarter

Excellent execution from #BYU. 30-yard touchdown pass and the Cougs are in front for the first time tonight. https://t.co/T3YrNNrM8X — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Faletau Satuala is in at safety for Crew Wakley, who briefly went into the medical tent.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Redshirt freshman Miles Hall is getting a lon of run at linebacker during this series.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Two-Minute Drill incoming for Jake Retzlaff and the #BYU offense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

#BYU throws an interception from the Kansas 5-yard line and the game remains tied at 10 at the half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Third Quarter

#BYU‘s scoring drive to open the third quarter: 17 plays

66 yards

10:26

3 Points BYU leads Kansas 13-10#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Big play for Raider Damuni. TFL on Jalon Daniels. One of the best plays of his young #BYU career.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Isaiah Glasker and Tyler Batty come up with a sack on Jalon Daniels. First one of the night for #BYU‘s defense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Pooch punt from Jalon Daniels goes off the helmet of #BYU cornerback Evan Johnson. Live ball that Kansas then recovers on the BYU three-yard line. One play later, Devin Neal finds the endzone.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Kalani Sitake fired up with the refs. Kansas was not called for offsides, just short of the neutral zone. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

Tyler Batty brings the pressure on Daniels. #BYU is up to 17 interceptions as a team this season. https://t.co/mioVA4OpDH — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

#BYU had a 4th & 6 then was called for a false start. 4th & 11…Chase Roberts hauls in a catch and comes up short of the sticks.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 17, 2024

