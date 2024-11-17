Breaking News:
No. 6 BYU Upset By Kansas, Falls From Ranks Of Unbeatens

Nov 16, 2024, 11:37 PM

PROVO, Utah – All season long, 50/50 plays have gone the way of the Cougars. The football bounced the wrong way for one night in November as BYU fell to Kansas 17-13.

The Cougars drop to 9-1 after suffering their first loss in crushing fashion.

BYU comes into the matchup with a No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The Cougars are one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football this season.

Kansas comes into the game with a 3-6 record and 2-4 mark in Big 12 play. Led by QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal, Kansas is beginning to find its stride on the offensive end with first-year offensive coordinator and former BYU play caller Jeff Grimes.

If BYU comes away with a victory, it would give BYU their fourth 10-0 start in program history. The other occurrences where BYU started 10-0 were 1979, 1984, and 2001.

KSL Sports is on location for tonight’s Big 12 Conference clash. We will have updates throughout the evening from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Pregame

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

