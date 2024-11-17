Breaking News:
Weather Alert
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Takeaways From BYU Football’s Upset Loss To Kansas

Nov 17, 2024, 1:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The perfect season for BYU football came crashing down in front of a cold, late-night setting at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU lost to Kansas, 17-13.

The loss dropped BYU to 9-1 and 6-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas improves to 4-6 and 3-4 in conference action.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s first setback this season.

Magic ran out in the fourth quarter

BYU was on the move for yet another potential game-winning drive on Saturday night. The Cougars brought some more tempo to the offense, but it didn’t lead to the memorable finishes they experienced against Oklahoma State or Utah.

BYU’s option pitch play on 3rd & 6 from Jake Retzlaff to Hinckley Ropati was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Then BYU committed a false start penalty, setting up a 4th & 11 from the Kansas 16.

Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts, but it was short of the sticks and BYU’s drive, and ultimately, their undefeated season was put to rest at that point.

BYU football was on the opposite end of a momentum swing from a turnover

On 4th & 14, with 13:32 remaining in the fourth quarter from the BYU 36-yard line, Kansas brought out their offense down by three. Initially, it looked like the Jayhawks were going to go for it.

Instead, Jalon Daniels took the snap and had a quick pooch punt.

The ball soared in the air, and when it came down, it landed on the helmet of BYU cornerback Evan Johnson. Another BYU player tried to recover the live ball but couldn’t come up with it. Kansas then landed on the ball on BYU’s three-yard line.

On the next play, Devin Neal found paydirt on a three-yard touchdown run to give Kansas the lead.

Hangover symptoms from the Utah game

BYU didn’t get to bed until around 5:30 a.m. (MST) this past Sunday, after they beat Utah. Earlier in the week, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick acknowledged his offense was pretty beat up after the win over Utah.

The draining aspect of the Utah game seemed to carry over. BYU didn’t play with the same speed and high level of execution that they have shown in previous weeks.

Everything seemed drained on Saturday night from the team, the coaches, and even the crowd. There wasn’t much for the fans to cheer about so it wasn’t a typical BYU After Dark special that has grown to be a house of horrors for many opponents.

BYU’s Red Zone offense has struggled in November

BYU had four visits to the red zone on Saturday night and ended up with six points. That’s your ball game.

The fade play call with Mata’ava Ta’ase at the end of the first half led to an interception by Kansas. After a long 17-play drive to open the third quarter, BYU settles for a field goal.

In November, BYU’s offense has only two touchdowns in two games. If they keep that up, they could lose the remaining games on their schedule.

The offense has to be fixed in a hurry.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts acknowledged in the postgame press conference that the team was struggling with red zone plays during practice this week. This problem carried over into the game against Kansas, as BYU couldn’t find the end zone.

All of BYU’s goals remain in front of them

Everyone wants an undefeated season. Navigating the entire season without a setback would have been an incredible accomplishment. However, a loss can sometimes be a good thing to recalibrate.

BYU’s offense is clearly struggling right now. A loss can help them refocus and understand that what was happening the past two weeks can’t happen down the stretch.

Despite the setback, BYU’s goals (Big 12 Championship, College Football Playoff, etc.) remain. The loss only hinders BYU’s path toward a potential at-large bid in the CFP.

Aside from that, everything remains in front of them.

If you get a win in Tempe over an 8-2 Arizona State game, this loss will be quickly forgotten.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU Football’s Upset Loss To Kansas

No. 6 BYU suffers first loss of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Red Zone Struggles Among Questions Answered For No. 6 BYU Football Against Kansas

Jay Hill's defense deserved to win this game. But when four trips to the red-zone result in only six points, it was unlikely that BYU would come out on top.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Kings To Open Four-Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz opened their four-game road trip with a 121-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings after seeing their offense falter in the fourth.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 6 BYU Upset By Kansas, Falls From Ranks Of Unbeatens

All season long, 50/50 plays have gone the way of the Cougars. The football bounced the wrong way for one night in November as BYU fell to Kansas 17-13.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hinckley Ropati Gives BYU The Lead On Long Touchdown Grab

After a defensive stop, BYU's Hinckley Ropati and Jake Retzlaff kick-started the offense with a 30-yard second-quarter touchdown.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Kyle Filipowski Throws Down Thunderous Poster Dunk

Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings tipped off late on Saturday night as the Jazz look to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Takeaways From BYU Football’s Upset Loss To Kansas