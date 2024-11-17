Takeaways From BYU Football’s Upset Loss To Kansas

PROVO, Utah – The perfect season for BYU football came crashing down in front of a cold, late-night setting at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU lost to Kansas, 17-13.

The loss dropped BYU to 9-1 and 6-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas improves to 4-6 and 3-4 in conference action.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s first setback this season.

Magic ran out in the fourth quarter

BYU was on the move for yet another potential game-winning drive on Saturday night. The Cougars brought some more tempo to the offense, but it didn’t lead to the memorable finishes they experienced against Oklahoma State or Utah.

BYU’s option pitch play on 3rd & 6 from Jake Retzlaff to Hinckley Ropati was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Then BYU committed a false start penalty, setting up a 4th & 11 from the Kansas 16.

Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts, but it was short of the sticks and BYU’s drive, and ultimately, their undefeated season was put to rest at that point.

BYU football was on the opposite end of a momentum swing from a turnover

On 4th & 14, with 13:32 remaining in the fourth quarter from the BYU 36-yard line, Kansas brought out their offense down by three. Initially, it looked like the Jayhawks were going to go for it.

Instead, Jalon Daniels took the snap and had a quick pooch punt.

The ball soared in the air, and when it came down, it landed on the helmet of BYU cornerback Evan Johnson. Another BYU player tried to recover the live ball but couldn’t come up with it. Kansas then landed on the ball on BYU’s three-yard line.

On the next play, Devin Neal found paydirt on a three-yard touchdown run to give Kansas the lead.

Hangover symptoms from the Utah game

BYU didn’t get to bed until around 5:30 a.m. (MST) this past Sunday, after they beat Utah. Earlier in the week, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick acknowledged his offense was pretty beat up after the win over Utah.

The draining aspect of the Utah game seemed to carry over. BYU didn’t play with the same speed and high level of execution that they have shown in previous weeks.

Everything seemed drained on Saturday night from the team, the coaches, and even the crowd. There wasn’t much for the fans to cheer about so it wasn’t a typical BYU After Dark special that has grown to be a house of horrors for many opponents.

BYU’s Red Zone offense has struggled in November

BYU had four visits to the red zone on Saturday night and ended up with six points. That’s your ball game.

The fade play call with Mata’ava Ta’ase at the end of the first half led to an interception by Kansas. After a long 17-play drive to open the third quarter, BYU settles for a field goal.

In November, BYU’s offense has only two touchdowns in two games. If they keep that up, they could lose the remaining games on their schedule.

The offense has to be fixed in a hurry.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts acknowledged in the postgame press conference that the team was struggling with red zone plays during practice this week. This problem carried over into the game against Kansas, as BYU couldn’t find the end zone.

All of BYU’s goals remain in front of them

Everyone wants an undefeated season. Navigating the entire season without a setback would have been an incredible accomplishment. However, a loss can sometimes be a good thing to recalibrate.

BYU’s offense is clearly struggling right now. A loss can help them refocus and understand that what was happening the past two weeks can’t happen down the stretch.

Despite the setback, BYU’s goals (Big 12 Championship, College Football Playoff, etc.) remain. The loss only hinders BYU’s path toward a potential at-large bid in the CFP.

Aside from that, everything remains in front of them.

If you get a win in Tempe over an 8-2 Arizona State game, this loss will be quickly forgotten.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper