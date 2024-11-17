Utah Department of Public Safety calls off search for missing 12-year-old

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The Bountiful Police Department was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. The search has since been canceled.

Police say 12-year-old Lezly Gonzalez Velasquez was abducted 200 North in Bountiful.

#Utah #AMBERAlert has been canceled Utah Department Of Public Safety: T559FD (UT), white Chevrolet Camaro Ss. Suspect #1 is Juan Martinez Brito who is 5'10" 180 lbs black hair black eyes. Check local media or see https://t.co/9Ygk40dLMR @AMBERAlert — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) November 17, 2024

Gonzalez Velasquez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a drawing of a woman’s face, black shorts, and sandals. She is 5 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds.

Police have listed two suspects. The first is Juan Martinez Brito.

According to police, Martinez Brito is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Police have also identified Erasmo Martinez as a suspect.

Martinez is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

BPD said this is a non-family abduction. The department asks anyone with information to call police at (801)298-6000 or dial 911.

This story is breaking and may be updated.