Historic election victory for Salt Lake County Council candidate

SALT LAKE CITY —On Friday night, a winner was declared in the race for Salt Lake County Council At-Large C seat. After a narrow race against Republican Rachelle Morris, Democrat Natalie Pinkney declared victory.

With almost all of the votes counted, our lead held strong and we won! I am so grateful to all of my supporters who made this victory possible. Together we have taken our first step towards a bold future- pic.twitter.com/N06gMn8wy4 — Councilmember Natalie Pinkney (@PinkneyAtLarge) November 16, 2024

Natalie Pinkney is the first Black person to be elected in a county-wide election in Utah and the first Black Woman elected to the Salt Lake County Council.

In this historic Salt Lake County election Pinkney has been elected to the Salt Lake County Council At Large C seat.

Pinkney issued a statement following her victory in the 2024 General Election.

Natalie Pinkney said in her statement, in part, that this victory shows the power of grassroots organization. She said she faced an opponent with significant wealth who also had a number of large donations. But Pinkney’s campaign outraised the opponent through small-dollar donations.

Pinkney also said in the statement that throughout this campaign she heard many personal stories from county members.

“During this campaign, I have heard countless stories from voters about their struggles to afford housing, their love for our county’s amazing services, and their desire to end divisive politics.”

Pinkney said these stories motivate her commitment to end divisive politics, making housing more affordable, and protecting county services.