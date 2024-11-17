On the Site:
CRIME

Man arrested, accused of aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven, police say

Nov 17, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department car investigates a found body. (SLCPD)...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department car investigates a found body. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after brandishing a firearm at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the booking affidavit, Heath Lee Lucas, 36, brandished the firearm at three victims after they refused to give him money.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said witnesses reported a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on 487 S. Redwood Road. The three victims told police a man demanded money before pulling out a firearm. The victims then ran inside the store, as the man left the scene in a green Subaru Outback, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance cameras from the 7-Eleven captured footage of the suspect inside the store before the incident, as well as the description of the vehicle.

Officers said they spotted the Subaru Outback that matched the description parked at the Park Inn on 176 W. 600 S. Lucas was stopped by police before entering the vehicle.

The affidavit stated that Lucas told police he brandished his firearm at the three males to get his wallet back, as he assumed that they had taken it.

According to the affidavit, Lucas faced a charge of aggravated robbery.

