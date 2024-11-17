Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes In Read Option TD Against Cleveland Browns

NEW ORLEANS – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill ran in a touchdown early in week 11 off a read option with Saints star RB Alvin Kamara.

Hill took a direct snap, faked the handoff, and took it straight to the right pylon.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

Hill still has yet to post a receiving touchdown in 2024 but he has made up for it on the ground with four rushing scores.

New Orleans got the former Cougar involved early and often against the Browns.

On the Saints’ first two drives, Hill had one carry for 10 yards, five receptions for 24 yards, and one complete pass for 18 yards.

The stop. The score. Saints up 7-0 pic.twitter.com/FypTAzfvaC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 17, 2024

The rushing TD was Hill’s 13th and his 42nd career touchdown.

He moved into ninth all-time for Saints touchdowns on the play.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 40 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports