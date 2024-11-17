BYU Football Tumbles In AP Top 25 Rankings After Loss To Kansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU football took a tumble in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

After starting the season 9-0, BYU reached No. 7 in last week’s Top 25 rankings. This week, they dropped to No. 14, one day after suffering a 17-13 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

BYU’s defense only allowed 242 yards of offense to the high-powered Kansas offense, but it wasn’t enough. The Cougars had four red zone visits and scored only six points.

The loss drops BYU to 9-1 this season and 6-1 in Big 12 play. BYU still controls its destiny for a Big 12 Conference Championship Game. Their next game, against a fellow AP Top 25 opponent, Arizona State, could potentially serve as an elimination game to reach Arlington.

Arizona State checked in at No. 21 this week after defeating Kansas State in Manhattan.

BYU will face Arizona State in Tempe next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio. It’s the first time this season that BYU will be part of a game where both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.

BYU remains the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars are one of four teams in the league ranked this week (Colorado 16, ASU 21, Iowa State 22).

The number one team in the nation remains the Oregon Ducks after they got past the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13.

AP Top 25: Week 13, 2024 College Football Season

Released on November 17, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee

11. Miami

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. UNLV

24. Illinois

25. Washington State

Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.

