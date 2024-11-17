The Gateway dazzles with the Lights On! celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gateway kicked off the holiday season Saturday night with the annual Lights On! event.

The lighting ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., as The Gateway was illuminated with colorful light displays offering guests ample photo opportunities. Guests could explore and discover new, seasonal Art Shop Project Windows by local artists inspired by the theme “Winter Hues.”

The event included holiday displays, stilt walkers, a balloon twister for kids, and the local band Changing Lanes performed live on the Olympic Plaza stage.

Guests over 21 could also enjoy seasonal cocktails and food at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club.

“Our merchants and the entire Gateway team are very excited to continue this cherished annual tradition of being the downtown hub for celebrating the season,” The Gateway’s Director of Marketing Julissa Breslin said.

“Lights On! remains one of The Gateway’s most anticipated events, and we can’t wait to welcome both visitors and locals to dive into the holiday spirit at this free and fun, family-friendly event.”

The installations will be on display through December 31, while the Art Shop Windows can be available through the rest of winter.