Rams WR Puka Nacua Dives, Hauls In First Touchdown Of Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua caught his first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots in week 11.

After missing multiple weeks with injury, Nacua finally broke through and found the end zone in highlight fashion.

Nacua ran an out route toward the right sideline and Matthew Stafford put the throw only where Nacua could get it.

Both Rams and BYU fans held their breath as Nacua looked to be injured after the play. Thankfully, he gathered himself and returned for LA’s next drive.

In the first half, Nacua caught six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

This belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/Njq3ZreRU6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 17, 2024

Before week 11, Nacua’s most yards in a game this season was 106.

His career-high is 181 which was set in the postseason last year in Detroit.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

