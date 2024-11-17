On the Site:
Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Second Touchdown Against Browns

Nov 17, 2024, 1:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.

Hill took a direct snap and called his own number as he rumbled forward for six.

In the first quarter, Hill also took a direct snap for a rushing touchdown.

The play was a read option and Hill faked the handoff before taking it to the right pylon.

But there was no trickery on touchdown number two.

The two-touchdown performance is the second for Hill this season.

In week four, Hill ran in touchdowns on back-to-back drives against the Falcons.

RELATED: Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Two Touchdowns In Atlanta

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 43 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

