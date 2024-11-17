On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Packers QB Jordan Love Beats Bears With Late QB Sneak Touchdown

Nov 17, 2024, 2:27 PM

CHICAGO – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love gave the Packers a late lead over the Bears with a QB sneak touchdown on the goal line.

Green Bay and Chicago went back and forth all game in week 11. Love’s late score ended up being the game-winner.

With just four minutes left on the clock, Love and the Green Bay offense took the field trailing by five.

After a 26-yard run from Josh Jacobs and a 60-yard deep ball to Christian Watson, the Packers quickly entered scoring range.

From there, it was all Love.

He scampered out of the pocket with eyes on the end zone. He made it within less than a yard before getting pushed out.

Set up on the goal line, Love took the QB sneak in for six.

The Bears came back the other way and had a shot at a game-winning field goal from 46 yards.

Green Bay blocked the kick to secure the win and improve to 7-3 on the season.

Love completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 261 yards and one touchdown. He added four rushes for 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

