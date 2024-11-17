On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run

Nov 17, 2024, 2:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW ORLEANS – Having already rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taysom Hill decided he wasn’t done, adding a third, this time from 75 yards out.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

For the third time of the day, Taysom took the direct snap. His first touchdown came on a read-option that he decided to keep, taking the right edge all the way to the end zone. His second touchdown required more patience as he waited for a hole to develop, once again running behind the right tackle on his way to the end zone.

With the previous two runs coming from Hill going to the right, the Saints decided to flip it for his third run.

Given the Saints’ formation, the Browns stacked the box, leaving little protection in the second and third layers of the defense. Taysom took the snap and immediately looked to the left edge. Usually a bruiser, Hill showed his speed on this run, beating the Cleveland linebacker to the edge, breaking free at the New Orleans 40-yard line with nothing but 60 yards of green grass in front of him.

Taysom Hill put it in cruise control all the way to the end zone for his third touchdown of the day. The 75-yard run is also his longest rush of the season thus far, adding to his game total of 138 yards.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 43 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run

Having already rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taysom Hill decided he wasn't done, adding a third, this time from 75 yards out.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Beats Bears With Late QB Sneak Touchdown

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love gave the Packers a late lead over the Bears with a QB sneak touchdown on the goal line.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Second Touchdown Against Browns

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Dives, Hauls In First Touchdown Of Season

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua caught his first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots in week 11.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Tumbles In AP Top 25 Rankings After Loss To Kansas

BYU takes a big tumble in the latest AP Top 25.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes In Read Option TD Against Cleveland Browns

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill ran in a touchdown early in week 11 off a read option with Saints star RB Alvin Kamara.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run