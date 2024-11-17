Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run

NEW ORLEANS – Having already rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taysom Hill decided he wasn’t done, adding a third, this time from 75 yards out.

For the third time of the day, Taysom took the direct snap. His first touchdown came on a read-option that he decided to keep, taking the right edge all the way to the end zone. His second touchdown required more patience as he waited for a hole to develop, once again running behind the right tackle on his way to the end zone.

With the previous two runs coming from Hill going to the right, the Saints decided to flip it for his third run.

Given the Saints’ formation, the Browns stacked the box, leaving little protection in the second and third layers of the defense. Taysom took the snap and immediately looked to the left edge. Usually a bruiser, Hill showed his speed on this run, beating the Cleveland linebacker to the edge, breaking free at the New Orleans 40-yard line with nothing but 60 yards of green grass in front of him.

Taysom Hill put it in cruise control all the way to the end zone for his third touchdown of the day. The 75-yard run is also his longest rush of the season thus far, adding to his game total of 138 yards.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 43 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

