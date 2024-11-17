On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Ute Cody Barton Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Denver Broncos

Nov 17, 2024, 4:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER- Former Brighton Bengal and Utah Ute Cody Barton made his mark on the Broncos’ near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons with an interception halfway through the third quarter.

Rookie QB Bo Nix had the Denver offense humming as they were able to build a 22-point lead as the two teams neared the midway point of the third quarter, but he received assistance from Cody Barton and the Broncos defense who held the Falcons to only six points, forcing two punts up to that point in the game.

Following a Denver touchdown, Atlanta was desperate for points and was putting together a decent drive. However, it all fell apart when Cody Barton jumped in front of a poorly-placed pass from Kirk Cousins, returning the interception 17 yards. It was Barton’s second interception of the year.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March 2023 before inking a deal with the Denver Broncos in March 2024.

During his five seasons in the league, the former Ute has posted 352 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He’s played in 78 NFL games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip with the second leg of a California back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Ute Cody Barton Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Denver Broncos

Former Brighton Bengal and Utah Ute Cody Barton made his mark on the Broncos' near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons with an interception halfway through the third quarter.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run

Having already rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taysom Hill decided he wasn't done, adding a third, this time from 75 yards out.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Beats Bears With Late QB Sneak Touchdown

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love gave the Packers a late lead over the Bears with a QB sneak touchdown on the goal line.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Second Touchdown Against Browns

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Dives, Hauls In First Touchdown Of Season

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua caught his first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots in week 11.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Former Utah Ute Cody Barton Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Denver Broncos