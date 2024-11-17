Former Utah Ute Cody Barton Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Denver Broncos

DENVER- Former Brighton Bengal and Utah Ute Cody Barton made his mark on the Broncos’ near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons with an interception halfway through the third quarter.

Rookie QB Bo Nix had the Denver offense humming as they were able to build a 22-point lead as the two teams neared the midway point of the third quarter, but he received assistance from Cody Barton and the Broncos defense who held the Falcons to only six points, forcing two punts up to that point in the game.

Following a Denver touchdown, Atlanta was desperate for points and was putting together a decent drive. However, it all fell apart when Cody Barton jumped in front of a poorly-placed pass from Kirk Cousins, returning the interception 17 yards. It was Barton’s second interception of the year.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March 2023 before inking a deal with the Denver Broncos in March 2024.

Cody Barton sets us up past midfield 📺 #WASvsNYJ: CBS pic.twitter.com/8IV8wMkOlM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2023

During his five seasons in the league, the former Ute has posted 352 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He’s played in 78 NFL games.

