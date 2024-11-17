On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 17, 2024, 4:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES- The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip with the second leg of a California back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stay tuned right here for live updates, analysis, and more!

Pregame

 

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

RELATED STORIES

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip with the second leg of a California back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Ute Cody Barton Picks Off Kirk Cousins For Denver Broncos

Former Brighton Bengal and Utah Ute Cody Barton made his mark on the Broncos' near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons with an interception halfway through the third quarter.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Adds Third TD With Season-Long Run

Having already rushed for two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Taysom Hill decided he wasn't done, adding a third, this time from 75 yards out.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Beats Bears With Late QB Sneak Touchdown

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love gave the Packers a late lead over the Bears with a QB sneak touchdown on the goal line.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Second Touchdown Against Browns

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Dives, Hauls In First Touchdown Of Season

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua caught his first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots in week 11.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More