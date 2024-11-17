Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

LOS ANGELES- The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip with the second leg of a California back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pregame

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 11/17): OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) OUT – Walker Kessler (right hip bursitis) OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Jason Preston (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Oscar Tshiebwe (G League – Two-Way) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 17, 2024

There’s a lot of (understandable) excitement about Kyle Filipowski. But don’t overlook Keyonte George’s upturn after a slow start to the season. Over his last 6 he’s averaging: 16.8 ppg, 5.3 apg, 1.8 TO on 43/43/81 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 17, 2024

whole squad came fitted so let’s get intuit 🔎 pic.twitter.com/nsZx22rHf4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2024

