Utah Jazz Vs. LA Clippers: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 17, 2024, 4:59 PM
LOS ANGELES- The Utah Jazz continue their four-game road trip with the second leg of a California back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Stay tuned right here for live updates, analysis, and more!
Pregame
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 17, 2024
The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 11/17):
OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)
OUT – Walker Kessler (right hip bursitis)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Jason Preston (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Oscar Tshiebwe (G League – Two-Way)
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 17, 2024
There’s a lot of (understandable) excitement about Kyle Filipowski.
But don’t overlook Keyonte George’s upturn after a slow start to the season.
Over his last 6 he’s averaging:
16.8 ppg, 5.3 apg, 1.8 TO on 43/43/81
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 17, 2024
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2024
