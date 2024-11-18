Man allegedly points CO2 handgun at another driver during road rage incident

SOUTH JORDAN — A man is suspected of pointing a weapon that looked like a real firearm at another driver while on a Salt Lake County highway Friday night, police say.

Nestor Luis Morales Vera, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a road rage enhancement, a third-degree felony, according to the police affidavit.

At 10:39 p.m., a South Jordan police officer responded to a weapons offense call at 11400 S. Mountain View Highway.



The officer reported that the victim and her husband were driving behind Vera’s car. The victim said Vera “constantly” stepped on the brakes while behind him.

“(Vera) sped off once the light was green and then slowed down once the victim was caught up to him,” the affidavit stated. “(Vera) then rolled down his window and pointed a firearm directly towards the victim.”

During the investigation, police found Vera, and after being read his Miranda rights, he admitted to pointing a firearm at the victim. The affidavit reported a CO2 gun that resembled a real firearm was found in Vera’s car.