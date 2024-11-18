Utah farmers cautiously optimistic about former President Trump’s reelection

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah farmers are cautiously optimistic that former President Donald Trump’s administration will bring some relief.

Farmers and ranchers in the Beehive State were watching the election results closely on Nov 5. Those ranchers and farmers are feeling the squeeze of a tough economy topped off with lots of regulations.

President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, Valjay Rigby said so many new restrictions were put on the local farming and ranching community even in the past year.

“We need exports for agriculture to be strong. We need to be able to sell our commodities and those things we’re raising,” Rigby said. “And, so, we need to be able to have certainty in there and be able to build trust with the partners around the world.”

Rigby said said he’s hoping some of the restrictions affecting farming and ranching will be eased with a new administration.

“We’re optimistic that we can have administration that maybe we can calm down some of the new regulations and the rules that we’ve had to live with,” Rigby said.

Tax deductions are scheduled to expire next year, which will also cause a 20% tax increase on some farms.

Rigby said there’s also uncertainty if estate taxes will make it impossible for farmers to pass down their farms.

