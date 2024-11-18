Las Vegas man arrested after sexually harassing a teen waitress, Cedar City police say

CEDAR CITY — A man was arrested after being accused of making sexual comments towards a 17-year-old girl and allegedly grabbing her inappropriately while she was at work.

Steven C. Jackson, 65, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of forcible sexual abuse and criminal solicitation of a child, second-degree felonies, and a class-B misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the police affidavit.

On Saturday afternoon, Cedar City police received a report of a sex offense at a restaurant involving a teen waitress and Jackson. The victim told police that Jackson made several inappropriate and sexual comments while she was serving him.

“In particular, he told her that he ‘wants’ her and asked ‘how does that make you feel,'” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Jackson that she was 17 and was in high school, but “despite telling him her age, the adult male suspect continued to make these types of comments and

tipped her $10 shortly after he was at the restaurant.”

“He told her that this money was ‘for what happens later,'” the affidavit stated. “He later tipped her an additional $70 cash on a check that was approximately $15.”

The victim reported that Jackson asked her if she would drink alcohol and smoke with him in this hotel room after she was done with work.

After bringing Jackson his check, he allegedly inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit. The victim told Jackson that she was uncomfortable and backed away from him.

“He then reportedly took her hand, kissed it, and wrote his room number with his finger on it,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, police found Jackson in the hotel room he gave the victim. Police also connected Jackson to the incident with the signature he left on the restaurant check. Jackson was transported to the police department for an interview.

During the interview, the affidavit reported that Jackson corroborated several details that the victim gave police, like her saying she was in high school and tipping her “a very generous amount in cash.”

Initially, Jackson told police that he did not touch the victim, but later admitted he touched her shoulder, and grabbed her hand and kissed it. According to the affidavit, Jackson “(withheld) that

information because it is an ‘intimate’ gesture.”

Jackson also said he did not give the victim his room number, but when police asked how they found him, he admitted to giving her the number.

The affidavit requested that Jackson receive bail as he lives in Las Vegas and has asked several times if he can go back home.