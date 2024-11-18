2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 12

SALT LAKE CITY – Eight teams in the Big 12 are now bowl eligible and two other teams need just one win in the next two weeks. Oklahoma State is the only school that is eliminated from contention.

Can the conference get more than 10 schools to go bowling? Only time will really tell.

In our Big 12 Bowl Projections this week, there was some shaking up at the top with BYU suffering its first loss and Colorado blowing out the Utes.

In the middle of the pack, Baylor beat West Virginia to reach six wins and Arizona State prevailed over Kansas State in the battle of the 7-2 teams.

Big 12 Bowl Projections: Cougars Fall From CFP To Bowl Game

Although BYU still has the best record in the conference, their loss to the Jayhawks could be a sign of what’s to come.

And it starts against the No. 21 Sun Devils on the road next week.

Meanwhile, Colorado was dominant against Utah at home and they have two teams with losing records left on their schedule.

Because of this, the Cougars have dropped down to the Alamo Bowl and Colorado gets the benefit of the doubt as the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff.

Both of our Big 12 insiders give their picks for bowl games in 2024. If the selections are the same, there will only be one matchup.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Matchup 1: Texas Tech vs. USC

Matchup 2: Nebraska vs. TCU

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Matchup: Baylor vs. Navy

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27

7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Matchup: Kansas State vs. LSU

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27

8:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Matchup 1: Arizona State vs. Pitt

Matchup 2: Arizona State vs. SMU

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Matchup 1: Iowa State vs. SMU

Matchup 2: Iowa State vs. Clemson

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Matchup: BYU vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Matchup 1: TCU vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup 2: Baylor vs. South Carolina

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Matchup: Texas Tech vs. UConn

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Projection

Friday, January 3

4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Matchup: East Carolina vs. West Virginia

Surprising Additions, Subtractions From College Football Playoff

Potentially the biggest surprise in our CFP projections is Boise State, a Mountain West team, jumping up to a first-round bye. Miami also jumped up to a first-round bye.

As mentioned earlier, the Cougars no longer find themselves in the top 12, and Colorado slides into the 12-spot.

Oregon and Texas continue to have a death grip on the 1st and 2nd seeds in the CFP.

Quarterfinal Games

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8/9 Winner

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7/10 Winner

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6/11 Winner

No. 4 Boise State vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Opening Round Games at campus sites

No. 12 Colorado at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Georgia

First Four out: BYU, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M

