Jazz Rookie Cody Williams Provides Spark Against Clippers

LOS ANGELES- Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz are making their first appearance in the newly constructed Intuit Dome, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in their second game of the California trip.

After letting the Clippers go on a 10-0 run right out of the gate, the Jazz fought their way back in the first quarter to keep the game in reach.

Cody Williams, the Rookie out of Colorado, was able to provide a spark coming off the bench to start the second quarter. His effort started on the defensive end when LA’s Kevin Porter Jr. tried a step-back jumper that Williams extended to get a hand on, stealing it away in the process and starting the fast break going the other way.

He kicked it to Jordan Clarkson and slipped to the corner. Clarkson drove, sucking Williams’ defender in to help, leaving Cody wide open in the corner. Basketball has a way of rewarding those who put in the defensive work, and for Cody Williams, that reward came in the form of an uncontested corner three-pointer that he buried to pull the Jazz back within 10.

At the end of the second quarter, Cody Williams has six points on two made three-pointers.

This is what you hope for when you draft Cody Williams in the lottery. #takenote | @kslsports | (@EricSpyroNBA)pic.twitter.com/8IVDmS2Q8t — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 18, 2024

Jazz To Face Clippers On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

After falling to the Kings, the Jazz will travel south to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday night.

The matchup with the Clippers is only the Jazz’s second back-to-back of the season, and their first since October 28-29 when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings on consecutive nights.

The Jazz will face the Clippers who are 6-7 on the season but have lost three straight heading into Sudnay’s matchup.

The Clippers will have a rest advantage having not played Saturday night after falling to the Houston Rockets 125-104 on the road on Friday.

Though Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up this season, the Clippers own the eighth-best defensive rating in the NBA at 110.7, and the 21st-ranked offensive at 110.2.

Utah Jazz Broadcast