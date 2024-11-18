On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in hit-and-run accident, driver later turned themselves in, WVC police say

Nov 17, 2024, 9:36 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEST VALLEY CITY — A driver is in police custody after they allegedly killed a man in a hit-and-run accident Sunday night.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, a man in his 70s was fatally hit near 3500 S. 1940 West at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was in a crosswalk but did not activate the pedestrian crossing lights when a black passenger car struck him and drove off.

WVCPD obtained surveillance video of the accident from a nearby business, and a spokesperson called it “pretty distressing” because the driver should have likely known they had hit something.

Police said the car’s driver later turned themselves into the police and was being questioned.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the road was closed on 3500 South from 2200 West to Redwood Road. UDOT expects the road to be closed for several hours.

Contributing: Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

