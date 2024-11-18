On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City recognizes road traffic victims on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Nov 17, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, community members and local leaders honored pedestrians and cyclists who have been killed on Salt Lake City roads as it was World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

In a proclamation, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said pedestrians and bicyclists accounted for nearly half the people killed in Salt Lake City roadway fatalities in the last few years. She said that since 2021, 66 roadway deaths have been recorded.


For people like Benjamin Wood, one is too many deaths.

“We don’t have to accept these deaths and these injuries. There’s simple things we can do,” Wood said.

Wood is with Sweet Streets Salt Lake City. The group has advocated for lower speed limits and dedicated areas for walking and biking on the city roads.

“Trails like the 9 Line Trail here. Wider sidewalks, street trees, better lighting,” he said.

A booth from the group Sweet Streets Salt Lake City.

A booth from the group Sweet Streets Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

Wood said riding a bike in the city can be terrifying and walking can be deadly.

“It’s because of how we build our streets,” Wood said. “Just last month, a woman lost her life walking on the sidewalk.”

Sweet Streets’ traffic violence map records every road traffic injury in yellow. Every red pin represents a deadly crash. According to the organization, the city averages one traffic death a month on its surface streets alone.

“There’s this sentiment that road deaths and road injuries are inevitable, that they’re just the cost of doing business, but they’re really not,” Wood said.

The map from Sweet Streets Salt Lake City showing deadly crashes and crashes that resulted in a traffic injury.

The map from Sweet Streets Salt Lake City showing deadly crashes and crashes that resulted in a traffic injury. (Sweet Streets Salt Lake City)

The city and Sweet Streets are trying to combat this statistic with Vision Zero. The plan promotes different engineering and increased enforcement of city streets.

“The natural gut instinct after someone gets injured or dies from a road traffic violent activity is to, oh, ‘I don’t want to bike. I’m scared.’ And we’re here to say, ‘You know what, actually? We can still ride,'” said bicyclist Lucas Matelich.

The group advocates for innovative street design in Salt Lake City that will allow us to grow and keep our neighbors alive.

“We are a place that people visit. We are a place that people work, but we’re also a place that people live. And sometimes we focus so much on the people who are going through the city that we tend to forget about the people that are here for keeps,” Wood said.

Chalk writing advocating for safe streets in Salt Lake City.

Chalk writing advocating for safe streets in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

In her proclamation, Mendenhall said that 10 people have died in 2024 due to a roadway accident, and over two dozen others have been seriously hurt. Mendenhall pledged to reduce the number of deaths by zero in the coming years.

“Road traffic victims aren’t necessary,” Matelich said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A bicyclist helmet next to a booth at Salt Lake City's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Vi...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City recognizes road traffic victims on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Community members and local leaders honored pedestrians and cyclists who have been killed on Salt Lake City roads as it was World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

8 minutes ago

A fatal hit-and-run accident on 3500 South 1940 West on Nov. 17, 2024....

Michael Houck

Man killed in hit-and-run accident, driver later turned themselves in, WVC police say

A driver is in police custody after they allegedly killed a man in a hit-and-run accident Sunday night.

1 hour ago

A UDOT snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 9, 2024. More mountain snow is for...

Michael Houck

Slippery roads are expected with morning storm

Forecasters are predicting a wet Monday morning for commuters in Utah. 

3 hours ago

FILE - A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited in...

Michael Houck

Las Vegas man arrested after sexually harassing a teen waitress, Cedar City police say

A man was arrested after being accused of making sexual comments towards a 17-year-old girl and allegedly grabbing her inappropriately while she was at work on Saturday. 

3 hours ago

A farmer collects harvest on his field ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk reg...

Michele Rowe, KSL NewsRadio

Utah farmers cautiously optimistic about former President Trump’s reelection

Utah farmers are cautiously optimistic that former President Donald Trump’s administration will bring some relief.

5 hours ago

FILE - Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Michael Houck

Man allegedly points CO2 handgun at another driver during road rage incident

A man is suspected of pointing a weapon that looked like a real firearm at another driver while on a Salt Lake County highway Friday night, police say.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Salt Lake City recognizes road traffic victims on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims