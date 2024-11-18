On the Site:
Isaiah Collier Gets A Steal And Dunk For The Utah Jazz

Nov 17, 2024, 7:59 PM

LOS ANGELES- In a game where it seemed the Utah Jazz were doomed from the start, the large margin allowed for some younger Jazzmen, including rookie Isaiah Collier, to get extended minutes and more experience.

Even with the Clippers up by more than 20, the Utah Jazz were still working hard on the defensive end. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Kevin Porter Jr. went into the chest of Lauri Markkanen, knocking him off balance, and forcing him to get rid of the ball before he fell out of bounds.

Isaiah Collier jumped into the passing lane, knocking the ball out of the hands of a Clipper. Whether he meant to or not, he led the ball out in front of him perfectly for the breakaway dunk.

Collier is currently 2-3 with four points, all of them coming in the second half. He also has the most positive +/- of any member of the Jazz with a +12.

Jazz To Face Clippers On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

After falling to the Kings, the Jazz will travel south to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday night.

The matchup with the Clippers is only the Jazz’s second back-to-back of the season, and their first since October 28-29 when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings on consecutive nights.

The Jazz will face the Clippers who are 6-7 on the season but have lost three straight heading into Sudnay’s matchup.

The Clippers will have a rest advantage having not played Saturday night after falling to the Houston Rockets 125-104 on the road on Friday.

Though Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up this season, the Clippers own the eighth-best defensive rating in the NBA at 110.7, and the 21st-ranked offensive at 110.2.

Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Sunday at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

