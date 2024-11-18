LocalsInTheNFL Week 11 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 11th week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week 11.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season begins on November 21 as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love led the Packers to a one-point win over the Bears on Sunday. He completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 261 yards and one touchdown. He added four rushes for 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua had his best game of the season in week 11. He posted seven receptions for 123 yards and hauled in his first touchdown of the season in highlight fashion.

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill did it all for New Orleans against the Browns. He caught eight passes for 50 yards and threw one pass for 18 yards. Most of his work came on the ground though as he took seven carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Judge Memorial standout Kaden Elliss led the Falcons’ defense in tackles with 10 (eight solo) and added a tackle for loss and a QB hit.

In The Statsheet

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted six total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup against Green Bay in week 11.

Orem High standout Noah Sewell had one solo tackle against the Packers.

Two former Utah offensive stars, Tim Patrick and Sione Vaki, contributed to the Lions’ blowout win over Jacksonville. Patrick caught three passes for 26 yards and Vaki had five rushes for nine yards.

For the Jaguars, former Utah LB Devin Lloyd recorded five total tackles (three solo).

Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki had one tackle against Los Angeles.

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate posted seven total tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss against the Saints.

Two former Utes on the Colts, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, helped Indy come out on top over the Jets. Blackmon made one tackle. Gay went 3/3 on field goals with a long of 56 and also drilled one extra point.

East High star Jaylen Warren took nine carries for 41 yards and added four receptions for 27 yards against the Ravens.

Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy had one tackle and one QB hit in Pittsburgh.

Former Ute CB Clark Phillips III posted four total tackles (three solo) against Denver.

Another former Ute, WR Devaughn Vele, went up against Phillips in week 11. He had four receptions for 66 yards.

Two former Utah Utes on the Broncos’ defense, LB Cody Barton and DE Jonah Elliss, got into the stat sheet in a big win over Atlanta. Barton had four total tackles (three solo) and one interception. Elliss posted one sack.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner had three total tackles (one solo) against the Seahawks.

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded six total tackles (four solo) as the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Bingham High star Jay Tufele posted one tackle and one pass breakup on Sunday Night Football.

Orem High standout Alohi Gilman had six total tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss against the Bengals.

Secured The Win

Desert Hills star Penei Sewell and the Lions allowed no sacks and one QB hit in a 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and the Colts snuck out a one-point win over the Jets on the road on Sunday.

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles and the Broncos cruised to a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 11.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seahawks picked up a big win over the 49ers in San Francisco, 20-17.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

