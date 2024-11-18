On the Site:
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 11 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Nov 17, 2024, 9:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe 11th week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week 11.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season begins on November 21 as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week Six: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

In The Statsheet

  • Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted six total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup against Green Bay in week 11.
  • Orem High standout Noah Sewell had one solo tackle against the Packers.
  • Two former Utah offensive stars, Tim Patrick and Sione Vaki, contributed to the Lions’ blowout win over Jacksonville. Patrick caught three passes for 26 yards and Vaki had five rushes for nine yards.
  • For the Jaguars, former Utah LB Devin Lloyd recorded five total tackles (three solo).
  • Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki had one tackle against Los Angeles.
  • Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate posted seven total tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss against the Saints.
  • Two former Utes on the Colts, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, helped Indy come out on top over the Jets. Blackmon made one tackle. Gay went 3/3 on field goals with a long of 56 and also drilled one extra point.
  • East High star Jaylen Warren took nine carries for 41 yards and added four receptions for 27 yards against the Ravens.
  • Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy had one tackle and one QB hit in Pittsburgh.
  • Former Ute CB Clark Phillips III posted four total tackles (three solo) against Denver.
  • Another former Ute, WR Devaughn Vele, went up against Phillips in week 11. He had four receptions for 66 yards.
  • Two former Utah Utes on the Broncos’ defense, LB Cody Barton and DE Jonah Elliss, got into the stat sheet in a big win over Atlanta. Barton had four total tackles (three solo) and one interception. Elliss posted one sack.
  • Former BYU LB Fred Warner had three total tackles (one solo) against the Seahawks.
  • Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded six total tackles (four solo) as the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
  • Bingham High star Jay Tufele posted one tackle and one pass breakup on Sunday Night Football.
  • Orem High standout Alohi Gilman had six total tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss against the Bengals.

Secured The Win

  • Desert Hills star Penei Sewell and the Lions allowed no sacks and one QB hit in a 52-6 win over the Jaguars.
  • Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and the Colts snuck out a one-point win over the Jets on the road on Sunday.
  • Former Utah OL Garett Bolles and the Broncos cruised to a 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 11.
  • Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seahawks picked up a big win over the 49ers in San Francisco, 20-17.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge! 

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

