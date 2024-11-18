Man dies by deputy gunfire after barricading in West Haven apartment, sheriff says

WEST HAVEN — One man is shot and killed by deputy gunfire after authorities say he barricaded himself and a woman inside a West Haven apartment complex and threatened officers with a knife on Sunday.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, a caller had reported a man and woman arguing in an apartment complex near 2265 S. 1100 West. The caller said they had been arguing for some time and the man had damaged property.

When deputies arrived, they found the man had barricaded the door of the apartment with the woman inside it, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies attempted to speak with him through the door. At one point, they heard a disturbance from inside and breached the door.

“Concerned for the safety of the female, deputies forced entry into the apartment,” the sheriff’s office said. “The male brandished a knife and began to advance on the deputies, holding the knife.”

Three deputies fired shots at the man, killing him.

The woman was unharmed, the sheriff’s office said, and she was safely removed from the apartment. Police said no other family members or deputies were injured.

Detectives were at the scene as of approximately 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, and the names of those involved were not released.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233