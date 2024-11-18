Looking Out for the Good: Promise2Live ‘hug’ project hopes to combat loneliness in holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Hugs for the Holidays” initiative is rolling out to help encourage tangible acts of kindness.

Promise2Live is launching the ambitious, but important, project to make a positive impact on 50,000 people in the 2024 holiday season, in hopes of combating loneliness through hugs and “pocket hug cards.”

The project hopes to help families, schools, churches and businesses, where hugs will be passed out. It will also personally deliver “pocket hugs” to senior centers, hospitals with the Department of Veteran Affairs, other hospitals and local neighborhoods.

Project leaders say the holiday season can be especially challenging for many, and the goal is to remind every person they are seen, valued and loved.

To participate, donate, or get involved in other ways, visit the Promise2Live website.

