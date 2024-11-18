On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Promise2Live ‘hug’ project hopes to combat loneliness in holiday season

Nov 18, 2024, 9:44 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Hugs for the Holidays” initiative is rolling out to help encourage tangible acts of kindness.

Promise2Live is launching the ambitious, but important, project to make a positive impact on 50,000 people in the 2024 holiday season, in hopes of combating loneliness through hugs and “pocket hug cards.”

A new Promise2Live initiative hopes to help people battling loneliness during the holiday season. (KSL TV) A new Promise2Live initiative hopes to help people battling loneliness during the holiday season. (KSL TV) A new Promise2Live initiative hopes to help people battling loneliness during the holiday season. (KSL TV)

The project hopes to help families, schools, churches and businesses, where hugs will be passed out. It will also personally deliver “pocket hugs” to senior centers, hospitals with the Department of Veteran Affairs, other hospitals and local neighborhoods.

Project leaders say the holiday season can be especially challenging for many, and the goal is to remind every person they are seen, valued and loved.

To participate, donate, or get involved in other ways, visit the Promise2Live website.

Suicide prevention resources

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 help and resources. (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

A new Promise2Live initiative hopes to help people battling loneliness during the holiday season.

