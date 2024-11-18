Logan man accused of stabbing, firing shots at man picking up a child

LOGAN — A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s cousin as they attempted to pick up a child, then shot at the same man when he later returned.

Rocky E. Rivera, 32, was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Logan police responded to a report of a shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find Rivera had been stabbed twice, according to a police booking affidavit. Evidence of at least one shot fired was also found.

As detectives sorted through what happened, they learned a woman who shares a child with Rivera had a dispute on the phone with Rivera about picking up the child, the affidavit states. Because of that, the woman asked her cousin to go with her to pick up the child.

After arriving at Rivera’s residence, he walked out with the child who got into the car. Rivera then went to the driver’s side window and appeared to want to talk. Instead, police say he began attacking the man driving.

“The male stated Rocky began stabbing him on his left arm. The male stated he put his hands up to try and stop the stabbing. The male stated he attempted to exit the vehicle, but his door was being blocked by Rocky. He advised Rocky continued to stab him until he was able to put the vehicle in drive and get away,” the affidavit says.

But once the fleeing car returned to the woman’s residence, she discovered that the child had exited the vehicle during the attack. The man and his cousin then drove back to Rivera’s residence.

“He stated the child came and got into the vehicle. Rocky then came out of the residence with a pistol and shot into the ground. He said Rocky then pointed the gun at him saying, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and fired the firearm a second time. The male stated he did not know how he was not shot,” according to the affidavit.

The two men got into a fight, during which the man stabbed Rivera, the affidavit alleges. Police also noted a deep cut on the cousin’s hand “consistent with a defensive wound” as well as several puncture holes in his clothes.

Detectives reviewed doorbell camera video which verified the woman’s and her cousin’s stories. Rivera was booked into jail after being treated at a local hospital.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.