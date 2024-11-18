On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Announces Official Practice Jersey Patch Sponsor

Nov 18, 2024

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced the official practice jersey sponsor of the club will be Ski Utah.

Ski Utah is a non-profit organization that promotes Utah’s 15 ski and snowboard resorts and The Greatest Snow on Earth®.

The Ski Utah patch appears on all Utah Hockey Club practice jerseys exclusively during the team’s inaugural season.

Utah Hockey Club Jersey Sponsor: Ski Utah

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ski Utah that is a celebration of the state’s adventurous spirit and will bring two passionate, winter sports communities together this season,”  said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “By proudly featuring Ski Utah’s logo on our practice jerseys, we are showcasing the vibrancy of winter sports in the state and connecting fans with the unique energy that makes Utah a premier destination.”

As the team makes itself at home in Salt Lake City, you couldn’t get a more quintessentially “Utah” patch than Ski Utah, it truly represents the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Utah Hockey Club in the team’s debut season and are excited to be able to offer some unique opportunities to Ski Utah Passport holders,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah. “Together we’re excited to celebrate the thrill of the game, the joy of Utah’s renowned slopes, and look forward to many “powder plays” to come.”

The team has yet to announce a jersey patch sponsor for game sweaters.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their three-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

