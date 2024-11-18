Judge to decide whether Ralph Menzies is competent enough to be executed

WEST JORDAN — A longtime death row inmate, Ralph Leroy Menzies was present at a hearing Monday, where a judge will decide whether he is competent enough to be executed.

Menzies was found guilty of murdering a Utah woman and sentenced to die in 1988. Two years before, his victim, Maurine Hunsaker, was working at a gas station in Kearns. She disappeared, and her body was found in Big Cottonwood Canyon two days later.

Throughout the morning, prosecutors and Menzies’ defense attorneys gave their case in the courtroom as to why Menzies should or shouldn’t be considered competent enough to be executed.

Both sides were previously ordered by a judge to perform an evaluation on Menzies’ mental state. Utah law says a person cannot be executed if they are incompetent enough to not understand what is happening to them or going on around them.

“This is unusual,” said Greg Skordas, Attorney and KSL Legal Analyst. “But because (this is) a case that takes so long in Utah and other states, a lot can happen to a defendant while incarcerated. They can suffer from mental health issues, lack of competency, things like that.”

In Monday’s hearing, one of the arguments heard included a criminal psychologist who showed the court scans of Menzies’ brain and its deterioration over time.

At the time Menzies was sentenced to death in Utah, there was a law that allowed a defendant to choose which method of execution they preferred by lethal injection or firing squad. Fast forward to 2024, Utah no longer has one.

“Since he chose that, the state almost certainly has to honor that and they will have to convene a firing squad if in fact the judge decides that he’s competent to proceed,” Skordas said.

If the judge decides he is competent, Skordas said an execution date will be set, likely in the next 90 days.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.