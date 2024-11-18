On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist dead after crash with Washington County sheriff deputy, authorities say

Nov 18, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a sheriff's deputy in Washington County, the sheriff...

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a sheriff's deputy in Washington County, the sheriff's office said, on Nov. 17, 2024. (Courtesy Sadie Hindes)

(Courtesy Sadie Hindes)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


NEPHI — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a Washington County sheriff’s deputy Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Sgt. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was “en route to location” on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 11. He was driving a marked patrol vehicle.

Alfred said the “patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorcycle near mile marker 15.” No further detail was provided on the events leading up to the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alfred said Monday morning the deputy was released by that time.

“The investigation will be conducted through the Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah Highway Patrol,” Alfred said. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and everyone impacted by this incident.”

