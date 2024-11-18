On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Two men arrested for alleged ATM burglary in St. George

Nov 18, 2024, 2:35 PM

Two men were arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking into an ATM and taking a hard drive. (File image, Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images for UNITAS)

BY SAM HERRERA


ST. GEORGE — St. George police arrested two men on Sunday for allegedly attempting to rob an ATM in the drive-through of a local credit union. Both men face a potential felony charge, along with several misdemeanor charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the St. George City Police Department responded to an ATM alarm at a Goldenwest Credit Union on East Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found that an ATM located in the credit union’s drive-through had been tampered with.

According to the probable cause statement, the access door of the container that houses the ATM was open and a key was left hanging in the lock. No cash was taken.

Police were able to identify a suspect and his car through the credit union’s surveillance footage.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found the car and took both the driver, Reimer Linares Rodriquez, and passenger, Darren Daza Segura, into custody.

Police said the passenger matched the description of the suspect and clothing matching the suspect was also found in the car.

According to the probable cause statement, the license plate and the car did not match each other.

Police said Segura initially gave a fake name and date of birth to officers.

‘Unknown person’ believed to have coordinated ATM burglary

The statement said that Segura and Rodriquez told officers that an unknown person hired them to rob the ATM. Segura was allegedly given a modified key to open the ATM, take a hard drive housed inside and download the data to another device.

Police estimate the hard drive was worth about $500. Segura allegedly discarded the hard drive out the passenger window after being alerted that police were on their way to the credit union.

Both Segura and Rodriquez are accused of felony burglary, along with misdemeanor theft and conspiracy.

